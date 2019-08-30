New
Walmart · 54 mins ago
George Foreman 240-sq. in. Electric Grill
$60 $99
free shipping

Walmart offers the George Foreman Indoor / Outdoor Electric Grill in Gun Metal for $59.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and as the best deal we've seen. (It's also currently a low by $5.) Buy Now

Features
  • adjustable range
  • 15-serving heating plate
  • 240-square inch cooking surface
  • fat-removing slope
  • Model: GFO240GM
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals BBQs & Grills Walmart George Foreman
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register