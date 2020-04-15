Open Offer in New Tab
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
GE 17.3-Cubic Foot Garage-Ready Frost-Free Upright Freezer
$791 $879
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Lowe's

  • Note that it won't arrive until May.
  • Home Depot has it for the same price. There is it backordered until June.
Features
  • Garage ready - GE freezers are tested to perform from 0 degrees F to 110 degrees F
  • Audible temperature alarm - alerts you if the door is left open or if the temperature rises
  • Slide-out freezer bins - easily organize and find frozen items
  • Turbo Freeze - an extra boost of cold air restores interior to set temperature for optimum food freshness
  • LED interior lighting - automatically illuminates when door is open
  • Lock with key - allows you to protect your valuable food items from unintentional entry
  • Exterior electronic temperature control - easily adjust the temperature and avoid releasing cold air by opening the door
  • Model: FUF17SMRWW
  • Expires 4/15/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
Refrigerators & Freezers
