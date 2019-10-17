New
Walmart · 44 mins ago
Duck Brand Window Insulation Kit
$3 $10
pickup at Walmart

That's half what it cost three days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $9. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • provides enough shrink film to cover up to 10 standard 3- x 5-foot windows
  • Model: 286216
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Home Improvement Walmart Duck
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register