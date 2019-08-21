Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Delta Haywood Single Handle Bathroom Faucet in Stainless for $69.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Diet Coke 6-Can Mini Fridge with Warming for $29.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
ADKY via Amazon offers its AKDY 30" Under Cabinet Stainless Steel Push Panel Kitchen Range Hood Cooking Fan for $69.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung Stainless Steel Premium Kitchen Upgrade Bundle for $3,731.40 with free shipping. That's about $400 under what you'd pay for the set separately and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hover-1 Folding Electric Scooter for $149 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Delta Faucet Modern Single-Handle Bathroom Faucet in Chrome for $68.84 with free shipping. That's $9 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Delta Faucet 5-Setting Touch-Clean Showerhead in Chrome for $26.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $9. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Delta Faucet H2Okinetic In2ition 5-Spray 2-in-1 Handheld Shower Head in Chrome for $102.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although it was pennies less six weeks ago. (For further comparison, most merchants charge $115 or more.) Buy Now
