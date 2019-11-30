Open Offer in New Tab
DeWalt 18V XRP Cordless 6.5" Circular Saw (Tool Only)
$50 $130
free shipping

That's the best price we've seen and a low today by $15, although most seller charge $80 or more. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • 3,700 RPM
  • 0 - 50 degree bevel capacity
  • fan cooled motor with replaceable brushes
  • Model: DC390B
