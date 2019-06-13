New
DJI Mavic Air 4K Quadcopter Drone
$599
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the DJI Mavic Air 4K Quadcopter Drone in Arctic White for $599 with free shipping. That's $41 under our mention from last September and the best deal we could find today by $80. (For further comparison, we saw it as part of the Fly More Combo for $850 in our December mention). Buy Now
Features
  • 12MP camera with 4K video recording
  • top speed of 40 mph
  • 4.3-mile control range
  • up to 27 minutes of flight per charge
  • GPS- and vision position-based navigation
  • obstacle detection
  • Model: CP.PT.00000138.01
Details
Comments
