eBay · 1 hr ago
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
$100
free shipping

That's $17 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we've seen for a new one. (It's the best deal today by $25.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • Available in Silver
  • 1,800W power
  • 0.6-cu. ft. interior
  • 7 functions
  • 60-minute timer
  • Model: TOA-60
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
