New
Lowe's · 52 mins ago
$8
free shipping
Lowe's offers the Craftsman 47-Piece Steel Hex Shank Screwdriver Bit Set for an in-cart price of $7.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's $2 under our mention from a week ago, $3 off current list price, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 28 1" bit tips
- 14 2" power bits
- 2 socket adapters
- 2 nut drivers
- 1 magnetic bit tip holder
- Model: CMAF1247
Details
Comments
-
Published 52 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Craftsman 7-Piece Universal Wrench Set
$21 $34
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Craftsman 7-Piece Universal Wrench Set for $20.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- 5/16", 3/8", 7/16", 1/2", 9/16", 5/8", and 11/16" wrenches
- Model: 914018
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Stanley 16-Piece Pass-Thru Socket Set
$20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Stanley Stanley 16-Piece Pass-Thru Socket Set for $19.97. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 15 socket sizes
- ratchet w/ ergonomic handle
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
Kobalt 29-Piece Magnetic Multi-Bit Screwdriver Set
$10 $20
pickup at Lowe's
Lowe's offers the Kobalt 29-Piece Magnetic Multi-Bit Screwdriver Set for $9.98. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $79 truck delivery fee. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon · 2 wks ago
GearWrench 4pc Full Polish Flex Ratchet Set
$82 $224
free shipping
Amazon offers the GearWrench 4-Piece Full Polish Flex Handle Ratchet Set for $82.21 with free shipping. That's $7 under our mention from a year ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $12.) Buy Now
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Kikkerland 4-in-1 Pen Tool
$4
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Kikkerland 4-in-1 Pen Tool for $4 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our February mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- ruler marks in centimeters and inches
- bubble level
- Phillips screw-driver head under the cap
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set
$6
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $6
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set for $5.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw this for a buck less last July. This set includes a self-retracting guide sleeve.
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Bit Set
$10
free shipping
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriving Bit Set for $9.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- each bit features a reflex core (allows 2" bits to flex up to 15° to reduce breakage)
Lowe's · 2 days ago
Rhino 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill
$99 $149
free shipping
Lowe's offers the Blue Rhino 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill in Black and Silver/Porcelain And Stainless Steel for $99 with free shipping. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 27000-BTU stainless steel burners
- push and turn ignition
- 467 square inches of cooking area
- 2 side shelves
- Model: GBC1932L
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Spectracide 16-oz. Weed & Grass Killer
$8
free shipping w/Prime
It's the best price we could find by $6
Amazon offers Prime members the Spectracide 16-oz. Weed & Grass Killer Concentrate2 for $8.47 and free shipping. (Lowe's charges the same via in-store pickup.) That is the lowest price we could find by $6. It displays results within three hours.
Lowe's · 3 days ago
Craftsman 16-Gallon 5HP Shop Vacuum
$50 $100
free shipping
Lowe's offers the Craftsman 16-Gallon 5HP Shop Vacuum for $49.98 with free shipping. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- tank drain for emptying of liquids from tank
- locking hose inlet
- positive lid latches
- Model: 9401611
Sign In or Register