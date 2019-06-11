New
Lowe's · 52 mins ago
Craftsman 47-Piece Steel Hex Shank Screwdriver Bit Set
$8
free shipping
Lowe's offers the Craftsman 47-Piece Steel Hex Shank Screwdriver Bit Set for an in-cart price of $7.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's $2 under our mention from a week ago, $3 off current list price, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • 28 1" bit tips
  • 14 2" power bits
  • 2 socket adapters
  • 2 nut drivers
  • 1 magnetic bit tip holder
  • Model: CMAF1247
