Sears · 1 hr ago
Craftsman 12-Ton Hydraulic Jack
$30 $56
free shipping w/ $35

That's the lowest price we could find by $19, and a great price for a 12-ton bottle jack in general. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Pickup is available in select locations.
  • Need more than one? Add two to cart and apply coupon code "SEARS5OFF50" for a final price of $54.98 with free shipping ($27.49 each).
Features
  • 24,000 lb. capacity
  • Adjustable extension screw
  • Grooved saddle
  • Model: 50284
