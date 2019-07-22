Walmart offers the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells for $299. Order via in-store pickup to drop the price to $251.16. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find by $48. Buy Now
- Amazon offers it for the same via an on-page clippable coupon
- 15 settings on each dumbbell
- adjustable dial system for weights of 5 to 52.5 lbs
- Model: 552
Walmart offers the Gold's Gym XR 10.9 Power Tower for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
- Home Depot charges about the same.
- vertical knee raise, push-up, multi-grip pull-up, and dip stations
- Model: GGBE0969
Walmart offers the Gold's Gym Cast Iron 40-lb. Dumbbell Set for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $48 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- two 3-lb. handles
- four 2.5-lb. plates
- four 6-lb. plates
- Model: RSWB-GG040T-2
Walmart offers the Gold's Gym 40-lb. Vinyl Cement Dumbbell Weight Set for $22.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14, although we saw it for $4 less in our February mention. Buy Now
- 4 7.5-lb. plates
- 4 2.5-lb. plates
- tubular steel bar and collars
- Model: RSV-GG42-2
Ancheer US via Amazon offers the Ancheer Pedal Exerciser for $139.99. Clip the $30 off coupon on the product page and apply code "J4L7Q57V" to cut that to $81.99. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- under desk bike for leg and arm exercise
- LCD monitor
- 8 levels of tension
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Plush Pillowed Recliner Swivel Chair and Ottoman Set in Gray for $64.63 with free shipping. That's $54 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw it in a different color for $7 less a month ago.) Buy Now
- The recliner measures approximately 30" x 42" x 39" at maximum extension
- The ottoman measures approximately 18" x 16" x 16"
- Model: MS17D1101509
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
