Walmart · 57 mins ago
Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells
$251 $299
Walmart offers the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells for $299. Order via in-store pickup to drop the price to $251.16. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find by $48. Buy Now

  • Amazon offers it for the same via an on-page clippable coupon
  • 15 settings on each dumbbell
  • adjustable dial system for weights of 5 to 52.5 lbs
  • Model: 552
