Best Choice Products via Walmart offers the Best Choice Products 2-Tier Patio Planter for $21.97 with free shipping. That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 39" x 25"
- Model: SKY2904
Best Choice Products via Rakuten offers its Best Choice Products Double Hammock with Carrying Case in Blue/Green Stripe or Desert Stripe for $59.99. Coupon code "BCP9" cuts the price to $50.99. Plus, you'll bag $10 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $22. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- made of 100% cotton
- 450-lb. weight capacity
- measures 115" x 48" x 43"
Best Choice Products via Walmart offers its Best Choice Products 2-in-1 Charcoal BBQ Grill Meat Smoker in Black for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $105 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Thermometer
- Two wheels
- Side shelf
Best Choice Products via Walmart offers the Best Choice Products Oversized Zero Gravity Outdoor Reclining Lounge Patio Chair in several colors for $56.99 with free shipping. That's $61 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- 2-cup holder and tray
- 36" x 32" x 44"
Wayfair offers the Flowerhouse Flying Saucer Chair Hammock with Stand for $355.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- 450-lb. capacity
- measures 95" x 95" x 95"
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Bug Zapper in Style1 for $25.99. Coupon code "3MRXBTMG" drops that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Shipping is fulfilled by GreenUCT and may take up to five and a half weeks to arrive.
- UV light
- effective up to 500-square feet
- safe for outdoor or indoor use
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Sale. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Bristol 2-Door Console in Dark Oak for $30.27. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $71 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- two sliding doors
- measures 47.2" x 14.5" x 30"
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Best Choice Products offers the Best Choice 120" 16:9 HD Portable Roll-Up Movie Projector Screen for $38.99. Coupon code "BCP4155" cuts that to 18.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- white PVC fabric
- built-in Velcro strips
- Model: SKY4155
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products Collapsible Laundry Basket in several colors (Blue pictured) for $25.99. Coupon code "BASKET" cuts that to $15.99. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- collapsible design; breaks down flat
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 11.6-Quart 8-in-1 XL Air Fryer Oven, Rotisserie, Dehydrator Set for $123.99 with free shipping. that's the lowest price we could find by $43. Buy Now
- 8 pre-set cooking programs
- 1,700 watts of power with rapid air
- 8+ hour dehydration function
- 360° rotating system for rotisserie style cooking
- 3 roasting racks
- Model: SKY5182
