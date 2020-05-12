Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Behringer BB 560M Bluetooth Headphones w/ Boom Mic
$34 $52
free shipping

That's $19 off and a good price for such a pair of headphones with a mic. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 40mm dynamic drivers
  • frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz
  • Model: BB560M
