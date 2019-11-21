Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 44 mins ago
Acer S271HL 27" 1080p LED FreeSync Monitor
$120 $200
free shipping

That's $74 under what you'd pay at Best Buy direct. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • HDMI, DVI, and VGA inputs
  • AMD Radeon FreeSync
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • Model: S271HL IBIDX
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Monitors eBay Acer
27" Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register