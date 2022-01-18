It's $200 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Smart mapping
- 3-stage cleaning system
- dual multi-surface rubber brushes
- Model: i615020
Published 29 min ago
Although it's matched in several stores, this is $50 under list and a $28 drop from Amazon's historical average price. Buy Now at Amazon
- rechargeable lithium ion battery w/ battery charger
- 2 wet mopping pads
- 2 damp sweeping pads
- 2 dry sweeping pads
- Model: B240020
That is a $101 drop from the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- WiFi
- voice control
- smart mapping
- Model: m611020
That is a $251 drop from the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- avoids objects in path
- scheduling
- avoids pet accidents
- customizable Keep Out Zones and Clean Zones
- Model: j715020
Most stores charge over $200. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3-stage cleaning for carpets, hard floors, and corners
- works w/ Google Assistant & Alexa
- runs for 90 minutes before automatically docking & charging
- Model: R692020
- UPC: 885155015495
Clip the 30% off coupon and apply code "YCRACJDI" to save $160. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xiongzichendedian via Amazon.
- 2.9" low profile
- obstacle detection
- adjustable suction power
Clip the $40 off on page coupon and apply code "3V2VI4HF" for a savings of $80. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Airrob Official Store via Amazon.
- 2,600Pa suction
- app controlled
- compatible w/ Alexa & Google Assistant
- runs up to 140 minutes per full charge
- Model: P10
Apply coupon code "50BD04RP" for a savings of $143. Buy Now at Amazon
- anti-fall & anti-collision
- virtual wall and auto recharge
- built-in Lidar mapping technology
- 4 adjustable suction levels plus auto boost
- Model: L3510
It's the lowest price we could find by $54. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iRobot on eBay.
- dirt sensor
- edge cleaning
- 2 cleaning modes
- includes reusable mopping and sweeping cloths
- Model: B380020
Save on all iPhone 13 models for select carriers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Available in several colors (Graphite pictured).
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Please note that availability of items may vary by the stock at your local store. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Some items are available for shipping (free over $35), but most require pickup from your local store.
Save on TVs, refrigerators, dishwashers, washer & dryers, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Check product pages for shipping or delivery availability. Selection varies by store.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Samsung 28-Cu.Ft. 4-Door Refrigerator with FlexZone for $1631.99 ($1,068 off).
Save on TVs, laptops, fitness products, Apple products, video games, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
It's $251 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- self-emptying base
- identifies and avoids obstacles
- smart mapping
- Model: j755020
That's $100 less than the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iRobot via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- 3-stage cleaning system
- flexible rubber brushes
- edge sweeping
- Virtual Wall mode
- Model: E6198
