eBay · 22 mins ago
Certified Refurb Worx Switchdriver 20V 2-in-1 Cordless Drill & Driver w/ 2Ah Battery
$71 $88
free shipping

Use code "PAYLESSCR" to get it for $22 less than Amazon charges for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • rotating dual chucks
  • rlectronic torque control
  • 2.0Ah battery & charger
  • Model: WX176L.8
  • Code "PAYLESSCR"
  • Expires 4/3/2021
