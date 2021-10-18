That's $299 less than what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- custs up to 1/2 acre
- control via Landroid app
- usable on slopes up to 20°
- rain sensor
- Model: WR150
-
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- 600 cubic feet per minute
- 2 speeds extension
- cord retainer
- Model: WG520
Get this price via coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15". It's the best we could find by $24. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by spreetail via eBay
- 465 CFM
- 2-speed turbine
- Model: WG591
That's the best price we could find by $96.
Update: It's expected to ship between October 30 and November 11. Buy Now at Amazon
- grass collection bag
- two 20V batteries w/ dual charger
- Model: WG779
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to get this price. It's $5 more than our refurbished mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- auto tension chain system
- 8-foot extension pole
- Model: WG309
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Apply coupon code "DNEWS431021" for the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 6" roller diameter
- steel handle
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- flame control valve
- molded handle
- integrated self-lighting ignition
- Model: YSNPQ810CGA
That's a $5 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- splits logs up to 18" x 8"
- Model: LJ10M
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" for a $12 drop from our mention earlier today, the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronics Express via eBay.
- built-in 4K streaming device
- includes Roku Voice Remote
- four 8W internal speakers
- works with Alexa and AirPlay
- streams from your phone via Bluetooth
- Model: 9102R
That's the best price we could find by $32, although most sellers charge at least $117. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by JBL via eBay.
- touch enabled controls
- up to 28 hours playback
- Model: JBLENDURPEAKBLKAM
Save on over 130 certified refurbished power tools, with parts prices starting from $5, heat guns from $26, electric scissors from $34, leaf blowers from $40, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Worx 20V PowerShare Cordless Reciprocating Saw (Tool Only) for $57 ($63 off).
Outside of price-matched stores, it's the best price we found by $3. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- adjustable miter gauge for 0° to 60° angled cuts
- includes 5 T-Shank blades and a rip fence
- Model: WX572L
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- variable speed control
- Model: WG521
You'd pay closer to $60 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- You can also get the tool only for $101 (select on this same page) which is $19 less than Home Depot charges.
- Automatic chain oiler with oil level indicator
- Weighs 7.1 lbs. without the battery attached
- 1350 rpms
- Model: WG320
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|16%
|--
|$1000
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$749 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register