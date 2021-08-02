Westone W60 Gen 2 6-Driver True-Fit Earphones with Bluetooth Cable for $379
Westone W60 Gen 2 6-Driver True-Fit Earphones with Bluetooth Cable
$379 $1,000
free shipping

That's $90 under our previous mention, and a low today by $621. Buy Now at Adorama

  • six balanced armature drivers per ear
  • MMCX connectors
  • 3.5mm audio cable
  • Bluetooth cable
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Adorama 62% $469 (exp 1 yr ago) $379 Buy Now