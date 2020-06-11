That's the lowest price we could find by $69. Buy Now at Google Shopping
- Sold by Best Buy via Google Shopping.
- data transfer rates up to 5 Gbps
- Model: WDBKUZ0050BBK-WESN
That's the lowest price we could find by $10.
Update: The price has increased to $109.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- 256-bit AES hardware encryption
- superspeed USB port
- USB 2.0 compatible
- Model: WDBPKJ0050BBK-WESN
It's $33 under list price and the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- compatible with PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac
- can hold up to 125 games
- metal cover top
- Model: WDBA3A0050BBKWESN
Save $5 more than WD direct charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- B&H Photo ties this price.
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility
- Model: WDBU6Y0050BBK-WESN
Apply coupon code "EMCDMGG53" to save $25 off list. It's only $6 over the lowest price we've ever seen and it's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Newegg
- preformatted NTFS for systems running Windows 7 or higher
- 5Gb/s micro-USB 3.0 interface
- Model: WDBWLG0100HBK-NESN
That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although most sellers charge at least $110. Buy Now at Amazon
- Walmart, Amazon, and B&H Photo Video have it for about the same.
- up to 500mb/s transfer speeds
- Model: SDSSDE60-500G-G25
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Gray pictured)
- Reads up to 1,050 MB/s and writes up to 1,000 MB/s
- Model: MU-PC500T
It's a $3 price low. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 compatible
- Model: HDTB410XK3AA
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Best Buy has it for the same.
- Available in Black at this price.
- 256-bit AES hardware encryption
That's $20 under our May mention, $90 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- data transfer rates up to 600 megabytes per second
- Model: WDBNCE0010PNC-WRSN
After coupon code "AFMWDS5", that's a $4 low and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg
- read speeds up to 3,430 MB/s
- write speeds up to 2,600 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G3X0C
It's $35 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Several stores match this price.
- Sequential read speeds up to 560 MB/s
- Sequential write speeds up to 530 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0A
That's the lowest price we could find by $4, outside of the mention below. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- B&H Photo Video matches this price.
