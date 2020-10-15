It's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- data transfer rates up to 6Gbps
- 5400 rpm speed
- 64MB cache
- Model: WDBH2D0060HNC-NRSN
Western Digital charges $3 more.
- It's on backorder, with an expected shipping date of September 30.
That's the best price we could find by $8.
Sold by Newegg via eBay.
- sequential read speeds up to 560MB/s; sequential write speeds up to 530MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0B
That's within a buck of best ever price, and a low of $4, although most stores charge $70.
Update: The price has dropped to $54.99.
- Read speeds up to 560MB/s and write speeds up to 530MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0A
It's the best price we could find by $20.
Sold by Newegg via eBay.
- sequential read speeds up to 2,400MB/s; sequential write speeds up to 1,950MB/s
- Model: SN550
There are 7 to choose from, with prices starting at $65.
That's a savings of at least $20, starting with the smallest size available, 120GB.
- 120GB for $19.99 ($5 off)
- 240GB for $27.99 ($7 off)
- 480GB for
$52.29 ($3 off)$46.99 ($8 off) 960GB for $92 ($8 off)
- 1.92TB for $179.99 ($20 off)
It's $7 under list and the best we've seen.
- read speeds up to 500MB/s
- write speeds up to 450MB/s
- Model: SA400S37/240G
It's the lowest price we could find by $25 and a historical low price for this SSD.
- read speeds up to 560 MB/s
- write speeds up to 510 MB/s
- accelerated by Micron 3D NAND technology
- Model: CT1000MX500SSD4
Shop for laptops, monitors, smartphones, tablets, electronic storage, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save up to $50 off several recently released Apple Watch 6 models. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- A variety of size and band color options are available (Space Gray pictured).
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's $500 under list and the best price we could find for this flagship phone.
- dual SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
That's $25 less than what you'd pay for it new from Western Direct.
Sold by Western Digital via eBay (who also provide a 6-month warranty).
It's the best price we could find by $30.
- USB-C ready
- USB 3.0 compatible
- 256-bit AES hardware encryption
- formatted for Windows 10
- 3-year manufacturer's limited warranty
- Model: WDBFTM0050BBL-WESN
It's $10 under list and the best price we could find.
- shock-resistant
- Up to 545MBps read speed
- Model: WDS120G2G1A
You'd pay $13 more for a new hard drive from Western Digital.
Sold by Western Digital via eBay with a 6-month warranty.
- USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 compatibility
- Model: RWDBUZG0010BBKWESN
