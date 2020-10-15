New
B&H Photo Video · 27 mins ago
WD 6TB SATA 6Gbps Hard Drive
$140 $220
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • data transfer rates up to 6Gbps
  • 5400 rpm speed
  • 64MB cache
  • Model: WDBH2D0060HNC-NRSN
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Internal Hard Drives B&H Photo Video Western Digital
SATA 6TB
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 36% -- $140 Buy Now