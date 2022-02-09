That's $59 under our last mention, the best we've seen, and $339 under list price today. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG
- SmartCast
- 4 HDMI ports, USB
- Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility
- Model: P65Q9-H1
It's $638 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10+, and HLG
- Full array LED backlight
- Vizio SmartCast
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: M70Q6-J
That's the best deal we could find by $99. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR10+ & HLG
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- Vizio Smarcast smart apps
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: M75Q6-J03
- UPC: 845226021206
That's a savings of $83 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR, Dolby Vision, HDR10+
- AMD FreeSync
- Built-in Chromecast
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: M55Q6-J01
- UPC: 845226019814
That's $60 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- 4K resolution
- Dolby Vision
- HDR SmartCast
- Model: V505-J09
Save on major TV brands like Sony, LG, and Samsung, in sizes from 32" to 86". Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Samsung Q70A Series QN75Q70AAFXZA 75" 4K Quantum HDR QLED UHD Smart TV (2021) for $1,399.99 ($700 off)
Deals start from $499.99 for these TVs, which range from 32" to 85". Shop Now at Samsung
With the Winter Olympics opening in two days and the Super Bowl in a couple of weeks, now is a good time to save on a new TV so you don't miss any of the action. 43" TVs start at $310. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the LG NanoCell 55NANO90UPA 4K UHD 55" Smart TV for $799.99 ($300 off).
Save on a wide range of TVs, sound bars, streaming devices, and accessories. Shop Now at Target
- PIctured is the Samsung TU7000 Series 70" 4K HDR UHD Smart TV for $679.99 ($70 off).
Save on all iPhone 13 models for select carriers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Available in several colors (Graphite pictured).
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Please note that availability of items may vary by the stock at your local store. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Some items are available for shipping (free over $35), but most require pickup from your local store.
Save on coffee makers, smart mugs, pods, espresso machines, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Maker w/ Aeroccino for $153.97 ($66 off)
There are 11 options, with prices from $350. Shop Now at Best Buy
- pictured is the Arcade1Up Turtles In Time Arcade for $549.99 (low by $10)
That's $301 off list, tying it's Black Friday price. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision & HLG
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh
- Smartcast apps
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: M65Q7-J01
- UPC: 845226019906
Save $82 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG
- SmartCast smart apps
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 3 HDMI 2.1 inputs
- Model: M65Q6-J09
That's $44 under our last mention and a $6 low today. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4K resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR
- SmartCast
- Model: V555-J01
- UPC: 845226019517
That's $302 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160p (4K) resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG
- SmartCast smart apps
- AMD FreeSync
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: M75Q7-J03
- UPC: 845226019609
