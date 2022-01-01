Choose from 3G or 4G options, and with or without Airbuds U, all at 20% off the list price. Shop Now at eBay
- In Mist Blue or Frost Grey, with 3G + 64GB or 4G + 128GB options.
- Options with Airbuds U added start at $127.99.
- Sold by umidigi-us-official via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio G25 8xCoretex-A53 octa-core processor
- 16MP ultra wide macro triple camera (8MP front)
- 6.53" 20:9 cinema-grade display
- Infrared Thermometer 2.0
- super night camera mode
- Model: UMIDIGI A11
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now at Calm
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
Shop select devices from 20% off. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the TracFone LG Premier Pro Plus 32GB Android Smartphone for $49.99 (low by $20).
Save on over 2,000 android phones, with prices starting from $15. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Android Smartphone for $107.99 ($12 less than refurb).
Choose from 9 smartphone models, including Samsung, LG, Nokia, and more. Shop Now at TracFone
- Pictured is the Locked Nokia G300 5G Android Prepaid Smartphone for $149.99 ($50 low).
Save on nearly 3,000 styles and knock an extra 20% off orders of $30 or more. Shop Now at eBay
- The extra discount applies in cart.
- adidas Men's Ultraboost DNA 2.0 x Juju Smith-Schuster Shoes for $96 (pictured, $24 off)
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's the best price we could find for any Frogskins with Prizm lenses by $30. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Glasses Worlds via eBay.
Save on Versace, Burberry, Paco Robanne, Calvin Klein, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- all are sold by foreverlux via eBay
- pictured is the Obsession by Calvin Klein 3.4 oz. EDP Perfume for $19.57 ($58 off)
