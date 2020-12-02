New
Crutchfield
$250 $330
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Crutchfield
Features
- pre-mounted cartridge
- Bluetooth
- built-in phono preamp
- 12" aluminum die-cast platter
- Model: TN-280BT
Details
Comments




