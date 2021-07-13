TaoTronics SoundLiberty 97 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds for $20
taotronics.com · 1 hr ago
TaoTronics SoundLiberty 97 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds
$20 $47
free shipping

Apply coupon code "zbh97" to get this deal. That's $18 under our April mention, $27 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at taotronics.com

Features
  • active noise cancellation
  • up to 9 hours playback per full charge
  • charging case
  • IPX8 waterproof rating
  • Model: TT-BH097
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "zbh97"
  • Expires 7/20/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones taotronics.com TaoTronics
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 97 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds for $40
Amazon · 2 mos ago
TaoTronics SoundLiberty 97 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds
$40 $50
free shipping

It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • active noise cancellation
  • up to 9 hours playback per full charge
  • charging case
  • IPX8 waterproof rating
  • Model: TT-BH097
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
taotronics.com 60% -- $20 Buy Now
Amazon 20% $38 (exp 2 mos ago) $40 Check Price