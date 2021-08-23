Tacklife Companion 28" Propane Fire Pit Table for $170
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Tacklife Companion 28" Propane Fire Pit Table
$170 $230
free shipping

It's $60 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Sold and shipped by Tacklife Direct via Amazon.
Features
  • 50,000-BTU output
  • removeable multifunctional lid
  • steel bottom panel
  • wicker look with anti-rust finish
  • stainless steel burner and control panel
  • measures 28" x 28" x 25" overall
  • Model: GFP01
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/30/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Patio Furniture Walmart Tacklife
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Walmart 26% -- $170 Buy Now
Amazon   $219 (exp 2 mos ago) -- Check Price