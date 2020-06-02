Save $40 off list and give your work from home setup a boost in the process. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- boosts your wireless coverage up to 10,000 sq. ft.
- two external antennas
- gigabit Ethernet port
- Model: RE360
-
Published 34 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- WiFi 6 featuring OFDMA 1024-QAM for increased speed
- dual band 2.4GHz and 5GHz
- triple-core processor
- Model: Archer AX10
That's $10 lower than the best Amazon can do. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1.5GHz tri-core processor
- Model: ax1500
That's a low of $15. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
- Up to 10,000 square foot of Wi-Fi coverage
- Touch screen setup
- Compatible with all Apple networking features
- Connect devices with wired ports
- dual band 802.11 ac Wi-Fi technology
- Model: TAP-EX2
Clip the on page $5 off coupon and apply code "30R1JQK4" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Selore via Amazon.
- wide compatibility (see list on page for specifics)
- supports up to 4K resolution
- Model: UC703
That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on May 31, but it can still be ordered at this price.
- up to 2,000 sq. ft. WiFi coverage
- remote access and management via the Linksys app
- Model: MR8300
That's a low by $129. Buy Now at Walmart
- 4x gigabit Ethernet ports
- dual-core 1.7GHz processor
- 2 USB 3.0 ports
- gaming VPN
- Model: XR450-100NAS
That's $20 off list and $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 480p video recording w/ 90° lens
- 7-minute flight time
- 50-foot range with controller
- 33-foot range with iOS or Android device
- 1-button takeoff and landing
- Model: XK2380
Start your new quarantine career as a YouTuber with video cameras, lighting arrays, and more from B&H Photo Video. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping starts at $3.99.
It's the lowest price we could find by $39 and the 2nd-best price we've ever seen for this model. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.15GHz quad core CPU
- 5.5 2560 x 1440 OLED display
- GSM / 4G LTE
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
Stock up on anything you may need for your home work space- from laptops to keyboards, printers, monitors, routers, desks, office chairs, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
The best we could find for three anywhere else is $54. Buy Now at Amazon
- clip the on-page coupon to bag the drop
- Voice control w/ Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana
- Kasa Smart app, compatible w/ Android & iOS
- Model: HS200
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- night vision to 30ft
- two-way audio
- 1080p recording
- 360° horizontal range and 114° vertical range
- works w/ Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: Tapo C200
Save at least $2.
Update: The price has dropped to $22.99, and Prime members may be eligible for a further discount via an on-page clippable coupon. Buy Now at Amazon
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- UL Certified
- Remote control via Kasa app
- Voice control
- Model: HS220
It's $2 under our mention from December and the lowest price we've ever seen for a 2-pack. Buy Now at Amazon
- outlets can be controlled via a mobile app or voice controlled via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant devices
- Model: HS103P2
Expired Offers
- boosts your wireless coverage up to 10,000 sq. ft.
- two external antennas
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- Model: RE360
Sign In or Register