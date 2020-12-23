New
eBay · 1 hr ago
TCL 3-Series 32" 720p LED HD Roku Smart TV
$119 $140
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to get the lowest price we could find by $9 and it's an overall great price for a 32" smart TV in general. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Electronic_Express via eBay.
Features
  • 1366x768 native resolution
  • 3 HDMI ports
  • voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Model: 32S335
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PREPFOR2021"
  • Expires 12/28/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals TVs eBay TCL
LED 720p 32" Smart TV Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 40% -- $119 Buy Now