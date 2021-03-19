You'd pay around $5 to $10 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by Snow Joe/Sun Joe via eBay, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- up to 14 feet of overhead reach
- Model: SWJ802E
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
That's $12 off list, and $3 under what Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- extends to 7.2 feet
- cuts through branches up to 9.5" thick
- 0° to 30° multi-angle head
- 10" Oregon cutting bar
- Model: SWJ803E
That's the best shipped price we could find by $10 Buy Now at Amazon
- 3.8-Amp motor
- 20" stainless steel blade
- dual-handed safety switch
- Model: HJ22HTE-PRO
It's a low by $4, most stores charge $159 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3-position wheel adjustment
- cultivates a row 16" wide
- Model: TJ604E
That's $13 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at BuyDig
- A 90-day Sun Joe warranty applies.
- rechargeable 7.2 V lithium-ion battery
- 4" shear blade and 6" hedge trimmer blade
- detachable 3-ft. extension pole
- Model: HJ605CC-RM
That's a shipped low by $6 and very low to the best price it's ever been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- 180° pivoting hose connector
- 360° rotating tap connector
- dial-in faucet settings
- Model: SJI-MFGA1
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 7" spikes
- 5 aerating wheels
- Model: 45-0365
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- broom like water pattern
- Model: 22311
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 7" x 5. 5" blade
- spring-loaded handle reduces strain
- steel shaft
- Model: SJEG700
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Most stores charge $6 more. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by durapowers via eBay
- measures 43" x 17" x 20"
- water and weather resistance
- 250-lbs. weight capacity
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
Spend up to 50% less on major brands like DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch by shopping certified refurbs. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Craftsman 20V Impact Driver Kit for $69.99 ($30 off).
- All items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Save $2 over Tractor Supply's pickup price. Buy Now at Amazon
- biodegradable, non-toxic, and bleach-free
- Model: SPX-HDC1G
Use coupon code "PREP4SPRING20" to drop the price to $18 less than our mention from last week, and $73 less than you'd pay for one in new condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sun Joe via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 2,000 PSI at 1.8 GPM
- 11.8-oz. onboard foam cannon
- auto shutoff
- 20ft high pressure hose
- 35ft power cord
- Model: SPX2003
Apply coupon code "PREP4SPRING20" to pay $19 less than what you'd pay to get a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- 3 quick-connect nozzles
- 35-foot power cord
- 20-foot high pressure hose
- 34" extension wand
- Model: SPX2598-MAX
Apply coupon code "PREP4SPRING20" to get it $72 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 1,800W/14.5-amp motor
- 40.6-oz. detergent tank
- 34" extension spray wand
- 5 quick-connect spray tips
- hose reel
- Model: SPX3001
