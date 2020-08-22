Use coupon code "DNSJOEW" for the best price we could find for a refurb by $9. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 33.8-oz. detergent tank
- adjustable nozzle
- 14.5-amp
- motor auto shutoff
- Model: SPX2597
It's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- Note this item usually ships within 5 to 7 days.
- 33" wand
- adjustable spray nozzle
- trigger safety lock
- Model: SPX1000
It's $59 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 360° easy-glide wheels
- five quick-connect spray tips
- 1.76 gallons per minute
- 14.5-Amp
- 2,030 PSI (Max)
- Model: SPX3200
That's $16 under our mention from last month and $16 less than you'd pay at Home Depot now. Buy Now at Amazon
- 13-amp/2,000-watt brushless induction motor
- 5 quick-connect spray tips
- 35-ft. GFCI extension cord
- adjustable detergent dial
- 20-ft. high pressure hose
- 34" spray wand
- Model: SPX3500
Choose from 15 items, including generators, pressure washers, chainsaws, snow blowers, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Scroll down the landing page to see this sale.
Save $6 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- a variety of extensions, adapters, spark plug sockets, and universal joints
- polished chrome vanadium finish
- direct torque technology
- knurled control ring
- Model: DWMT73807
Save up to $50 on select Ryobi One+ power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $15 off $149.
- $30 off $199.
- $50 off $249+.
- Select items require scheduled delivery.
Take 30% off by clipping the
10% 5% off on-page coupon and applying code "20MLSC1K".
Update: The price increased to $112.49.
Update 2: The price is back at $104.99 via the 10% off clip coupon and code. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Joy Tool via Amazon.
- 4 quick-connect spray tips
- 26-ft. high-pressure hose
- adjustable pressure
- spray gun
- brush
Use coupon code "DNSBUDS" for a savings of $140. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 90-day warranty is included, but's unclear who backs it.
- up to 7 hours of playback per charge (up to 5 hours with Bluetooth)
- fitness tracking
- onboard 3.4GB MP3 player
- built-in microphones in each earbud
- Model: SM-R140NZKAXAR
It's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 4 720p xPoE outdoor cameras
- 1TB HDD
- motion detection alarm with email alerts
- night vision up to 65 feet
- Model: FN3108XE-B4-1T
That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- it purports to provide instant two-way translation
- a full list of languages and countries covered is provided on the product page (it's lots)
That's the best price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- folds down for storage
Use coupon code "5112720" to get it for $40 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in Red or Green.
- A 90-day Sun Joe warranty is included.
- 13.5-amp motor
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- generates up to 165mph airspeeds
- Model: SBJ803E
That's a $24 savings off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 13ft reach
- adjustable, pivoting head
- 4-amp motor
- rust-resistant steel blade
- Model: SJH902E
Coupon code "6783720" drops it to $28 under the best price we could find for a new one and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day Sun Joe warranty applies.
- 3-position wheel adjustment
- cultivates a row 16" wide
- Model: TJ604E
That's $14 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at BuyDig
- dual detergent tanks
- 14.5-amp / 1800W motor
- includes 34" extension wand, 20-ft. high pressure hose, hose adapter, needle clean-out tool, & 5 quick connect spray tips
- Model: SPX3000

