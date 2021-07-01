Spieltek 100 Series Gaming Chair for $100
B&H Photo Video · 51 mins ago
Spieltek 100 Series Gaming Chair
$100 $130
free shipping

It's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Features
  • 300-lbs. weight capacity
  • height & tilt adjustments
  • lumbar & headrest pillows
  • Model: GC-100L-B
