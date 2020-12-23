New
Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller
$64 $70
Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to get this deal. It's the lowest price we could find by $6, and also the first time we've seen it priced below retail. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
  • share, PS, mute buttons
  • clickable 2-point capacitive touch pad
  • built-in mono speaker & microphone array
  • vibration & trigger effect support
  • 6-axis motion sensor system
  • Model: 3005715
  • Code "PREPFOR2021"
  • Expires 12/28/2020
