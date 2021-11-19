That's the best price we could find by $131. Buy Now at eBay
- Alexa and Google Assistant compatible
- Touch sensor controls
- Up to 30 hours battery life
- Model: WH-XB900N
That's $8 under our October mention of a certified refurb set, $68 less than the lowest price we could find for a new pair today, and the best deal we've seen for these in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- touch controls
- Quick Attention mode
- works with Google Assistant
- charging case
- Model: WF1000XM3
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black
or White.
- 30mm drivers
- Swivel design
- 47.25" tangle free wire
- Model: MDRZX110
That's $75 under the lowest price we could find for a new one (although most stores charge around $350). Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging
- Alexa and Google Assistant integrations
- pairs to multiple devices at a time
- ambient sound control
- Model: WH-1000XM4
That's around the same price you'd pay for a single new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by savingsempire via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- noise isolation
- adjustable headband
- Model: MDR-ZX110AP
Save on 280 options. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured are the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for $149.99 (low by $50).
Save big on Jabra headphones, earbuds, and more. Shop Now at Jabra
Save on Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, wireless and wired headphones, floor speakers, subwoofers, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Refurb JBL Tune Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Over-ear Headphones for $59.99 ($15 less than a new model).
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 18 hours playtime
- mono mode
- Model: TAT2206BK
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Men's T-shirts start from $11.70, women's tees from $6.53, men's sneakers from $37.55, and women's from $32.85. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Tiger Men's GEL-Kayano 5 360 Shoes for $75.15 ($75 off).
On this buy two get one free offer, you're saving $7 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by maxxilano via eBay
- In several colors (White pictured)
Update your home audio system with big on bookshelf speakers, floor standing speakers, subwoofers, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Sony SSCS5 3-Way 3-Driver Bookshelf Speaker System Pair for $88 ($82 off list, and $2 less than you'd pay elsewhere).
Although widely price matched, that's $217 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3/4" super tweeter, 1” tweeter, and dual 5.12" woofers
- Model: SSCS3
It's $45 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find today by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- wall-mountable
- 360º surround sound
- Mica Reinforced Cellular (MRC) cone
- Model: SSCSE
That's $102 off list and the best price we could find by $1. Buy Now at Amazon
- Play almost any disc and file format
- 4K upscaling
- HDMI cord included
- Model: UBPX700/M
