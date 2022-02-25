That's $391 less than a new one at Best Buy. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buydig via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Google Assistant
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: XR-55X90J
-
Published 55 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
While most stores are matched, it's still a substantial $402 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- Google TV smart apps
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: KD75X80J
- UPC: 027242921825
That's the best deal we could find by $50. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR, Dolby Vision & HLG
- Android TV OS smart apps
- Apple AirPlay, Chromecast & Google Assistant
- 4 HDMI ports & 2 USB ports
- Model: KD55X80J
- UPC: 027242921849
Apply coupon code "CATPH950" for a savings of $950. This TV projector lets you enjoy a bigger image in a smaller space with no extra wiring or obstructions. Buy Now at bomaker
- 2,500-lumens
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
Save up to $500 off the list price. Sizes and prices are listed below. Shop Now at Samsung
- 32" for $529.99 ($70 off).
- 43" for $899.99 ($100 off).
- 50" for $949.99 ($350 off).
- 55" for $999.99 ($500 off).
- 65" for $1,799.99 ($200 off).
- 75" for $2,669.99 ($300 off).
It's $330 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- Android OS
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: 70S434
720p TVs start from $99.99, 1080p from $179.99, and 4K models from $259.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Pioneer PN43951-22U 43" 4K HDR LED UHD Fire Smart TV for $279.99 ($40 off).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
Get a jump on your spring gardening and home improvement with discounts on gardening and power tools. Plus, you'll get an extra $50 off your order of $200 or more. (Check out the pictured Certified Refurb WORX Aerocart 8-in1 2-Wheel Wheelbarrow for $179.70. It's about $199 new, so padding your order to $200 means anything $50 or less would essentially be free.) Shop Now at eBay
Save on an array of hand tools, power tools, and accessories from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M12 12V 3/8" Cordless Ratchet for $89.90 (low by $39)
It's the best deal we could find by $2, but many big stores charge $228 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3/4" super tweeter, 1” tweeter, and dual 5.12" woofers
- 45Hz to 50kHz frequency response
- Model: SSCS3
That's $138 less than you'd pay for these in new condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- charging case
- touch controls
- Quick Attention mode
- includes USB Type-C cable
- works with Google Assistant
- Model: WF-1000XM3
That is the best price we have seen, in any condition, by $48, and $168 less than a new unit today. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Grey or Black.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- Alexa voice control
- up to 30 hours battery life
- quick attention mode
- Model: WH-XB910N
It's $10 under last week's certified refurb mention, and the best deal we've seen. You'd pay $348 or more for a new pair elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- At this price in Silver.
- The Black option is available for $10 more.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging
- Alexa and Google Assistant integrations
- pairs to multiple devices at a time
- ambient sound control
- Model: WH-1000XM4
