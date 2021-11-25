It's $19 below the next best price we could find for a refurb. You'll pay at least $180 for a new model elsewhere. Plus, apply code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping ($9 value). Buy Now at SideDeal
- programmable
- voice control
- avoids ledges and stairs
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: RV761
That's the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Amazon
- multi-surface cleaning
- two side brushes
- filter
- self-empty base
- Model: AV911S
- UPC: 622356576796
That's $130 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Self Cleaning Brushroll
- Advanced Navigation
- Compatible with Alexa
- WiFi
- Model: AV993
- UPC: 622356565684
Apply coupon code "705J2GCZ" for a savings of $93. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xumming via Amazon.
- Large wheels roll over carpets and climb over door ledges
- Two sweeping brushes in front
- Utilizes suction cleaning rather than roller brush
- Absorbent cloth along the bottom gently polishes your floor
- Smart sensor avoids collisions
At $75 off the list price, this makes an excellent gift for pretty much anyone on your list! Buy Now at Belk
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee and bag an extra 5% off; otherwise, orders of $59 or more ship for free.
- simultaneously sweeps, vacuums, and mops
Factoring the Kohl's Cash, it's $84 under our mention from last December and the best price we've ever seen. It's the best price we could find today by $189. Apply coupon code "ENJOY15" to get this deal. Buy Now at Kohl's
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed online or in-store from November 27 to December 8.
- Alexa compatibility
- 3-stage cleaning system
- edge-sweeping brush
- Model: R677020
It's just over $100 off and at Amazon's all-time best price. Buy Now at Amazon
- suitable for tile, vinyl, laminate, and hardwood
- up to 100 mins of cleaning per charge
- multiple cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW
That's a savings of $38 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- Unisex
- One pair
- 10 Carbide steel spikes per cleat
- Made of rubber
That's a savings of $109 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- In several color assortments (Black/ Charcoal/ Heather Gray pictured).
That's a savings of $79 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
That's just under $5 per shirt. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
You'd pay $25 more at other stores for the mop, the cleaning pads, and a similar slightly larger cleaning bottle. Buy Now at Amazon
- Vacmop vacuum
- 12 Disposable Vacmop pads
- 12 oz. Cleaning solution
- Model: VM200P12
It's $100 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Target
- under 8-lbs.
- swivel steering
- converts into a hand vac
- includes Dust-Away hard floor attachment & 1 washable microfiber pad
- Model: HV301
That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Macy's
- extendable hose
- brushroll shutoff
- dusting brush & crevice tool
That's the best deal we've seen at $34 off list. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- 25-ft. power cord
- 2.8-quart dust cup
- washable HEPA filter
- includes 5.5" crevice tool & pet power brush
- Model: NV255
