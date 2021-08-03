Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $170
eBay · 40 mins ago
Certified Refurb Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
$170 $200
free shipping

Coupon code "B2SCRSAVING" cuts the price – it's $133 less than a new pair, although most stores charge $400. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
  • 3-button interface
  • auto on/off and smart pause
  • 6Hz to 23kHz frequency response
  • microphone
  • Model: 508234
  • Expires 8/9/2021
