- 7680x4320 (8K) native resolution
- Quantum HDR 16X (HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG)
- AMD FreeSync
- stream 4K video sources like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube
- built-in Bixby and Alexa, compatible with Google Assistant
- 4 HDMI; 2 USB ports
- Model: QN65Q800TAFXZA
- 3840x2160 native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Tizen Smart apps
- compatible with Bixby, Alexa, and Google assistants
- 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
- Model: UN55TU8300FXZA
- UPC: 887276448084
- 43" 3840 x 2160 (4K) native resolution
- Quantum HDR 4X (HDR10, HDR10+, HLG)
- cool/warm tone LED backlight
- Ambient Mode+ (allows screen to mimic the wall behind it)
- Art Mode
- 4 HDMI 2.0b ports
- Bluetooth audio
- Bixby, Google Assistant, and Alexa compatibility
- Model: QN43LS03TAFXZA
- 81.5" 3840x2160 (2160p) 4K native resolution flat display
- HDR; HDR 10+
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Dolby Digital Plus sound
- 2 HDMI ports; USB
- Smart TV powered by Tizen
- Model: UN82TU700DFXZA
- 3840 x 2160 (2160p, 4K) resolution
- HDR10 compatible
- USB type-A, HDMI
- Model: LH75BETHLGFXZA
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10, HLG
- 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
- Built-in Google Assistant
- Model: KD75X750H
- UPC: 027242920378
- Stream live sports, breaking news, TV shows & more from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, & the Smithsonian Channel.
- Watch original TV series like The Stand, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years, The Real World Homecoming: New York, Star Trek Discovery, & Star Trek Picard.
- filters out cellular and FM signals
- 16.4-ft. coax cable
- Model: AN-3006
- receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- wireless mobility within a range of up to 328-feet
- Available in Black.
- Available in Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze.
- facial recognition
- 7.6" /6.2" flex displays
- fingerprint sensor
- 12MP camera; 10MP selfie camera
- Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- Model: SM-F916U
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975U
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZNAXAA
- 3440x1440 resolution
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
