Samsung QN65Q800TA 65" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV (2020)
$1,779 $1,998
You'd pay at least $219 more at other stores such as Walmart and B&H Photo Video. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by five-star-buy via eBay.
  • 7680x4320 (8K) native resolution
  • Quantum HDR 16X (HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG)
  • AMD FreeSync
  • stream 4K video sources like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube
  • built-in Bixby and Alexa, compatible with Google Assistant
  • 4 HDMI; 2 USB ports
  • Model: QN65Q800TAFXZA
