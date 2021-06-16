Samsung Q80T QN75Q80TAFXZA 75" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,798

Clip the $1,000 off coupon for a $101 drop from our mention last November, $900 less than most other retailers charge, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- built-in Alexa and Bixby
- 3840 x 2160 native resolution
- 120Hz refresh rate
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: QN75Q80TAFXZA
- UPC: 887276389899
Expires in 10 hr
Published 51 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
Thanks to the credit, that's the best price we could find by $500.
- Use coupon "65LEF3MJJQHH" to get a $500 Amazon credit.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Quantum HDR
- Built-in Alexa
- Dual LED backlights
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: QN85Q70AAFXZA
Walmart charges $83 more.
- Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Tizen smart apps
- built in Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI 2.0 ports and 2 USB ports
- Model: UN55TU8000FXZA
That's the best deal we could find by $299.
- Sold by Coolbeens via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Quantum HDR
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Tizen smart apps
- compatible w/ Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby
- Ambient mode
- 2 USB ports, 4 HDMI ports
- Model: QN65Q70TAFXZA
- UPC: 887276390963
Save on four models in various sizes from 65" to 98".
Pictured is the Samsung Q900 QN55Q900RBFXZA 55" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,799.99 ($1,700 off list).
That's $251 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- wireless mobility within a range of up to 328 feet
That's $70 less than Best Buy charges directly for this 2020 model.
- Sold by Best Buy via Amazon.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- Amazon Fire TV smart apps
- voice remote with Alexa
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 43LF421U21
It's the best price we could find by $24.
- Over 70 mile range
- Easy-lock fold-out UHF reflector
- Snap-lock elements
- 75-ohm matching transformer
- Receives TV broadcasts including 4K, 8K and 1080 HDTV
- Model: ANT751E
- UPC: 044476064524
Save on a range of memory cards and flash drives.
Pictured is the SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro UHS-I U3 SD Card for $33 (most charge $40).
Shipping adds $3.99 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $13.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus + octa-core CPU
- 6.67" 3120x1440 AMOLED display
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 48MP main, 16MP Ultra-Wide, & 8MP Tele lenses
- OxygenOS-Enhanced Android 10 OS
- Model: 610214662583
Save on a very large selection of electronics including cameras and accessories, headphones, flash drives, computers and accessories, hard drives, and much more.
Shipping adds $3.99 or is free with most orders of $49 or more.
Pictured are the Sony MDR-ZX110NC Noise-Canceling Stereo Headphones for $28 ($20 off list and a $1 price low).
That's the lowest price we could find by $100.
- high-speed transfers with up to 550MB/s read speeds
- Model: SDSSDE60-2T00-G25
That's the lowest price we could find by $270, and the best price we've seen.
- Sold by Amazing Wireless via eBay.
- Octa-core processor (2 x 2.73GHz Mongoose M4, 2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A75, and 4 x 1.9GHz Cortex-A55)
- 6.8" 1440x 3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12GB RAM, 512GB storage
- 12MP Wide, 12MP 2x Zoom, 16MP Ultra Wide
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN975UZKEXAA
That's $472 off list.
- In Midnight Black.
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one.
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
That's $137 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 34" 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) resolution display
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
It's $102 under list price.
- DIRECT FULL ARRAY 12X (85", 75", 65" & 55"): Controlled backlights offer deeper contrast for richer blacks and brighter whites
- ULTRA VIEWING ANGLE WITH ANTI-GLARE: Engineered to reduce glare and enhance color, providing a vibrant picture no matter where you sit
- QUANTUM HDR 12X (85", 75", 65" & 55"): Fine-tuned shades of cinematic color make details leap off the screen
- QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: This powerful processor uses deep learning AI to transform everything you watch into stunning 4K
- OBJECTIVE TRACKING SOUND: Two top and two bottom built-in TV speakers adjust the sound to follow the action
- ALEXA BUILT-IN: Ask more from your TV. Just ask Alexa to open apps, change the channel, search for movies and shows, play music, control your smart home devices and more. To talk to Alexa, press and hold the mic button on your remote. If you have hands-free enabled just say, "Alexa" and ask a question
- Dimensions: 65.8 x 37.7 x 2.1", 75.8 lb (Without Stand) 65.8 x 40.8 x 12.5", 88.8 lb (With Stand)
- Model: QN75Q80TAFXZA
- UPC: 887276389899
It's $500 under list price.
