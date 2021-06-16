Samsung Q80T QN75Q80TAFXZA 75" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,798
B&H Photo Video · 51 mins ago
Samsung Q80T QN75Q80TAFXZA 75" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$1,798 $2,800
free shipping

Clip the $1,000 off coupon for a $101 drop from our mention last November, $900 less than most other retailers charge, and the best price we've seen.

Features
  • built-in Alexa and Bixby
  • 3840 x 2160 native resolution
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: QN75Q80TAFXZA
  • UPC: 887276389899
  • Expires in 10 hr
    Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Samsung Q80T QN75Q80TAFXZA 75" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $2,698
Amazon · 1 day ago
Samsung Q80T QN75Q80TAFXZA 75" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$2,698 $2,800
free shipping

It's $102 under list price.

Features
  • DIRECT FULL ARRAY 12X (85", 75", 65" & 55"): Controlled backlights offer deeper contrast for richer blacks and brighter whites
  • ULTRA VIEWING ANGLE WITH ANTI-GLARE: Engineered to reduce glare and enhance color, providing a vibrant picture no matter where you sit
  • QUANTUM HDR 12X (85", 75", 65" & 55"): Fine-tuned shades of cinematic color make details leap off the screen
  • QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: This powerful processor uses deep learning AI to transform everything you watch into stunning 4K
  • OBJECTIVE TRACKING SOUND: Two top and two bottom built-in TV speakers adjust the sound to follow the action
  • ALEXA BUILT-IN: Ask more from your TV. Just ask Alexa to open apps, change the channel, search for movies and shows, play music, control your smart home devices and more. To talk to Alexa, press and hold the mic button on your remote. If you have hands-free enabled just say, "Alexa" and ask a question
  • Dimensions: 65.8 x 37.7 x 2.1", 75.8 lb (Without Stand) 65.8 x 40.8 x 12.5", 88.8 lb (With Stand)
  • Model: QN75Q80TAFXZA
  • UPC: 887276389899
Samsung Q80T 75" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $2,300
Walmart · 2 mos ago
Samsung Q80T 75" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$2,300 $2,800

It's $500 under list price.

Features
  • DIRECT FULL ARRAY 12X (85", 75", 65" & 55"): Controlled backlights offer deeper contrast for richer blacks and brighter whites
  • ULTRA VIEWING ANGLE WITH ANTI-GLARE: Engineered to reduce glare and enhance color, providing a vibrant picture no matter where you sit
  • QUANTUM HDR 12X (85", 75", 65" & 55"): Fine-tuned shades of cinematic color make details leap off the screen
  • QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: This powerful processor uses deep learning AI to transform everything you watch into stunning 4K
  • OBJECTIVE TRACKING SOUND: Two top and two bottom built-in TV speakers adjust the sound to follow the action
  • ALEXA BUILT-IN: Ask more from your TV. Just ask Alexa to open apps, change the channel, search for movies and shows, play music, control your smart home devices and more. To talk to Alexa, press and hold the mic button on your remote. If you have hands-free enabled just say, "Alexa" and ask a question
  • Dimensions: 65.8 x 37.7 x 2.1", 75.8 lb (Without Stand) 65.8 x 40.8 x 12.5", 88.8 lb (With Stand)
  • Model: QN75Q80TAFXZA
  • UPC: 887276389899
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 35% -- $1798 Buy Now
Walmart 17% $2698 (exp 2 mos ago) $2300 Check Price
Amazon 3% $2698 (exp 2 wks ago) $2698 Check Price
eBay   $1899 (exp 1 hr ago) -- Check Price