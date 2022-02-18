That's the lowest price we could find by $184. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
- Bluetooth 4.2
- DTS:X, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD
- HDR10, HDR10+
- up to 360W of total power
- 3.1.2-channel configuration
- external wireless subwoofer
- Model: HW-Q600A/ZA
That's ties our Black Friday mention at $50 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 170W total power
- 36.7" subwoofer
- Model: HW-T415/ZA
That's $34 under our November mention and $184 less than most major retailers charge. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
- 1 subwoofer and 2 upfiring channels
- tap-and-play technology
- adaptive sound
- Model: HW-Q600A
It's $46 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by hypermicrosystems via eBay.
- Dolby Audio
- Bluetooth 4.2
- multi-connection
- Model: HW-T400
That's the lowest price we could find by $318 Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
- up to 330W total power
- compatible with Alexa and SmartThings
- DTS:X, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD
- 3.1.2-channel configuration
- Model: HW-Q700A
Shop streaming media players like Roku and Fire TV Sticks from $19, 40" TVs as low as $230, sound bars from $60, as well as discounts on accessories like cables and mounts. Need it in time for Super Bowl Sunday? Opt for store pickup to get it home and set up in time! (Some items may receive additional savings with pickup!) Shop Now at Target
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Vizio D-Series D40f-J09 40" 1080p HD LED Smart TV for $230 (15% off).
Apply coupon code "PREZDAY15" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $82. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Bluetooth compatibility
- visual confirmation lights
- single connection to your TV
- dialogue mode
- Model: 845194-1100
You'll pay around $160 for new models at clubs like BJ's or Costco, but outside of those, it's upwards of $200 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- 50Hz – 20kHz frequency range
- 96dB sound pressure
- 5" wireless subwoofer
- compatible with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant
- Model: V21-H8
That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- allows pass-through of 4K content and HDR content
- Google Home voice compatible
- Wireless subwoofer
- Model: AM8214-A
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
That's $7 under last month's mention and the best price we've ever seen! Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cell-traders via eBay
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: GA00475-US
Get a $200 Best Buy gift card when you purchase with monthly installments, or a $100 gift card when you pay up front. (Activation required.) Shop Now at Best Buy
- Exclusions apply.
Trade in your old or damaged phone and get up to $1,000 in promo credits towards your new Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Plus, get a free memory upgrade with your purchase. For example, get the 256GB version for the price of the 128GB. Shop Now at Verizon
- Requires select Unlimited Plan.
Pretend you're working, when in fact you're watching Netflix, and your PC isn't even turned on, thanks to this monitor, which is $50 less than you'd pay direct from Samsung. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $9.98 shipping fee.
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDR10
- smart hub
- remote access
- adaptive picture
- Airplay 2 integration
- ultra-wide game view
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: LS32AM501NNXZA
Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, priced at $1,200 or $1,300 after the discount. The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ instead get a $50 discount and are priced at $800 or $1,000. They're all due for release next week. Shop Now at Amazon
