New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64GB Android Smartphone
$205 $900
free shipping

That's $695 less than you'd pay for this phone in new condition, and the best price we've seen for a refurb model. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • In Midnight Black.
  • No warranty information is available, but a 60-day Bidallies guarantee applies.
  • Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
Features
  • 8-core processor (2.4GHz + 1.9GHz)
  • 6.1" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED display
  • 6GB RAM & 64GB storage
  • dual 12-megapixel cameras
  • built-in intelligent S Pen
  • Android 7.1.1 OS (Nougat)
  • Model: SM-N950
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
Unlocked Android Smartphone Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 77% -- $205 Buy Now