New
eBay · 50 mins ago
Samsung 2-Channel Wireless Rear Speaker System
$98 in cart $130
free shipping

It's $32 less than buying it directly from Samsung. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Wholesale_Connection via eBay.
  • Discount applies in cart.
Features
  • wall mountable
  • 80W power
  • Model: SWA-8500S
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Speakers eBay Samsung
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 24% -- $98 Buy Now