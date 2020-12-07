New
eBay · 28 mins ago
Certified Refurb Rockwell ShopSeries SS2811 18 V Lithium-ion 3/8" Drill Driver
$30 $80
free shipping

Apply code "PWRTL15" to get it $3 under our November mention and you'd pay $47 more if you bought it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Rockwell Tools via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • variable speed control up to 750 RPM
  • 3/8" keyless chuck
  • 120-lbs. of torque
  • Model: SS2811
  • Code "PWRTL15"
  • Expires 12/13/2020
    Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
Refurbished
eBay · 2 wks ago
Rockwell ShopSeries 18V Lithium Ion Drill Driver
$33 in cart $39
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $44. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Rockwell Tools via eBay.
  • Discount applies in cart.
Features
  • variable speed control up to 750 RPM
  • 3/8" keyless chuck
  • 120-lbs. of torque
  • Model: SS2811
eBay 62% $33 $30 Buy Now