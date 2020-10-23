Including the free Echo Show 5, that's a savings of $145. Buy Now at Lowe's
- monitor your home from any iOS or Android device
- 104-decibel siren
- Panic Mode
- Model: 4K18SZ-0EN0
Expires 10/23/2020
Published 50 min ago
It's $60 off list and $50 under the lowest price you would pay for a new one. Buy Now at Amazon
- Optional 24/7 professional monitoring is just $10/month. No long-term contracts or cancellation fees.
- works w/ Alexa to arm, disarm, & check the status
- includes base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, & range extender
That's $140 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at Amazon
- A 1-year Ring warranty and service is included
- infrared night vision
- sends alerts
- on-demand video
- works with Alexa
- 1920x1080 (1080p) video resolution
- 2-way audio
In one of the best sales we've seen from Home Depot, you'll score all-time best prices on the 3rd-gen. Echo Dot and Echo Shows. Plus, save on security cameras and Ring video doorbells! Shop Now at Home Depot
Save on security cameras, camera systems, and doorbells from Ring, Arlo, and Blink. Shop Now at Amazon
Don't let your old home security devices go to waste. Instead, get them quickly assessed and snag a gift card plus a major discount on new items to upgrade your home security. Shop Now at Amazon
- Print a free shipping label and send your home security, and Amazon will verify its condition within 10 days.
- The 20% off discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
- The gift card amount will depend on the appraised value of your home security device.
That's a $3 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5 lightweight paraffin wax-coated spark tinder
- burns up to 5 minutes
- Model: ZO30072
Save on almost 80 items, including shelves, label makers, laundry hampers, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Orders of $45 or more ship free. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Use the promo code to save on a huge selection of regular and sale-priced washers, dryers, fridges, stoves, range hoods, and more. Get up to an extra $500 off with coupon "470000000005369". Shop Now at Lowe's
- The codes gives $150 off $1,499, $300 off $1,999, or $500 off $2,499 or more.
- Lowe's offers a price match guarantee.
Looking to start your holiday shopping early? Check out Lowe's gift zone for thousands of ideas. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
