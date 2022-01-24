It's $45 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Not a Rewards member? (It's free to join).
- top drawer has a key lock
- each drawer can support 20-lbs.
- Model: 427529
-
Published 10 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's $60 less than our mention from May, and a savings of $140 off the list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- cup holder
- headphone hook
- full desk mouse pad
- Model: BW-GD2
It's $60 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Target
- It's available at this price in Walnut.
- 2 side-by-side drawers
- 4-point base and metal frame
- 2 outlets and 2 USB ports
That's $6 under last week's mention and $126 under what you'd pay at Steelcase direct.
Update: The price increased to $379.62. Buy Now at Amazon
- Live Back flexor system
- adjustable height, seat depth, and arms
Save on over 40 desks, chairs, shelves, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- pictured is the Brenton Studio Radley Mesh Mid-Back Task Chair for $109.99 ($110 off)
- Members get 15% back in Rewards. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save up to $800 on tax and financial software. Tax forms and envelopes from $8. Plus discounts on thousands of related office supplies. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Federal + E-File & State for PC or Mac for $49.90 ($10 off).
- Shipping adds $5.95 or get free standard shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Shop standing desks from $290, executive chairs starting at $130, corner desks as low as $235, task chairs from $75, file cabinets beginning at $180, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Members get 10% back in Rewards. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Many items receive free delivery; otherwise, choose store pickup to avoid the shipping fees, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Realspace Modern Comfort Winsley Bonded Leather Mid-Back Manager's Chair for $125 ($135 off).
Check out deals on laptops, mice, printers, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Orders over $45 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $9.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 11th-Gen. i3 17.3" Laptop for $449.99 ($170 off).
Choose from 20 items from Office Depot Brand and At-A-Glance. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the At-A-Glance DayMinder Weekly Planner 2022 for $20.99 ($7 off).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $45 or more.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|25%
|--
|$130
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register