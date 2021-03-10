RAVPower · 48 mins ago
$20 $45
free shipping
Apply coupon code "HOUR55" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at RAVPower
Features
- 3 iSmart USB ports
- 5.8-amp output
- includes 2 micro USB charging cables and a carry pouch
- Model: RP-PB052
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
Paxcess 120W Portable Solar Panel
$187 $222
free shipping
It's $13 less than Paxcess direct. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Paxcess via Amazon.
Features
- USB QC 3.0 port
- typc C output
- foldable
- adjustable kickstand
Amazon · 2 days ago
Okpro 62,500mAh Portable Power Station
$154 $256
free shipping
Apply coupon code "U33JUGWL" for a savings of $102. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Okpro via Amazon.
Features
- touchscreen
- color-changing light
- pure sine wave AC outlet
- short circuit protection, overcurrent-, overload-, overvoltage-, and overheating-protection
- charge via DC adapter input, car cigarette DC 12V power, and 50-100W 18V Solar power panel (not included)
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
GoerTek 25,000mAh Solar Charger
$29 $47
free shipping
Apply coupon code "R6W73I92" for a 40% savings. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by MC-POWER via Amazon.
Features
- recharge via solar power or DC5V/2A USB
- 3 USB ports
- 36 LED flashlight w/ 3 modes
- IPX6 waterproof
- includes USB cable & carabiner
- Model: ES982
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Cobra JumPackXL H2O Portable Car Jump Starter and Power Bank
$120 $150
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 400A car jump starter
- 12,000mAh power bank
- LED flashlight
- all weather performance
- dual USB ports
- Model: CPP15000
RAVPower · 1 wk ago
RAVPower MagSafe Wireless Charger for iPhone 12
$24 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "GAME24" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at RAVPower
Features
- magnetic alignment
- overcharge and short circut protection
- Model: RP-WC012
RAVPower · 34 mins ago
RAVPower Turbo 10W Wireless Charger
$17 $27
free shipping
Apply coupon code "HOUR40" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at RAVPower
Tips
- Available in Black.
Features
- QC 3.0 adapter
- case friendly
- temperature control
- anti-slip design
- Model: RP-PC058
