Quill Brand Hyken Technical Mesh Task Chair for $129

Apply coupon code "QL6DLR68" to take $138 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Quill
- adjustable seat and arm height
- supports up to 275 lbs.
- Model: 53293
To save $100, apply coupon code "NX8GOFXI", and make this $90 less than you'd pay direct from Killabee. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Grey at this price.
- Sold by Von Racer via Amazon.
- 350-lb. capacity
- back adjusts 90° to 155°
- ergonomic padded backrest
- adjustable lumbar support massage cushion
- armrests adjust up and down
- adjustable seat height
- pull-out footrest
- PU leather
- class three hydraulic gas lift
- Model: 8204
Apply coupon code "BGIOGC1" for a total savings of $96 off list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- Available in several colors (Red pictured).
- Shipping insurance adds $2.60, but you have the option to remove it.
- reclines 150°
- detachable pillows
- retractable footrest
- adjustable height
- swivels 360°
- Model: BW-GC1
Apply coupon code "J29TLERA" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jiancai via Amazon.
- lumbar support
- adjustable seat height and depth
- adjustable headrest and backrest
- adjustable 3D armrests
- 3 levels tilt-lock
You won't want to sit on these deals but you will... on the chairs.
Note: Our regular pun guy is off this week. We apologize. Shop Now at Staples
- Staples Rewards members get free shipping over $20 (it's free to join.) Pickup is available on most items otherwise, instead of paying $9.95 for shipping.
- Pictured is the Staples Kelburne Luxura Faux Leather Computer and Desk Chair for $89.99 ($60 off)
Save on office chairs, sticky notes, pens, cleaning supplies, and more. Shop Now at Quill
- Pictured is the Post-it 100-Sheet Pop-up Note 6-Pack for $6.99 (low by $1; most charge $12 or more).
That's a savings of $67 off list, and a low by $22. Plus, apply coupon code "QL5GFT23" to snag two 8-oz. gel hand sanitizers for free. Buy Now at Quill
- measures 25.8" x 27.4" x 36.61"- 40.35" overall
- fixed arms
- adjustable height
- adjustable tilt
- 275-lb. capacity
- Model: UN59380
It's $8 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Quill
- 3D swivel earcups
- Adjustable headband
- Model: IAHM51B
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Quill
|51%
|--
|$129
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register