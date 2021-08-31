YI Wireless IP Security Camera 4-Pack for $59
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb YI Wireless IP Security Camera 4-Pack
$59 $70
free shipping

That's $21 less than you'd pay for this item in new condition after applying coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY". Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by ay_tech via eBay.
Features
  • night vision
  • cloud storage
  • two-way audio
  • 1080p recording
  • mobile access via Yi Home app
  • optional 24/7 emergency service
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Model: YYS2016
  • Code "SAVE15LABORDAY"
  • Expires 9/7/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
