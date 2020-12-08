eBay · 19 mins ago
Sannace 4-Channel Security Camera System
$85 $100
free shipping

It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Homesecurity_mall via eBay.
  • Available in the No HD, 4-channel, 4 bullet camera option at this price.
Features
  • no hard drive
  • four 1080p bullet cameras
  • night vision
  • IP66 waterproof and dustproof
  • Model: DN81BL-51ER/51ES
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 1/7/2021
    Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Security Cameras eBay Private Label Brands
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 15% -- $85 Buy Now