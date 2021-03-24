New
eBay · 41 mins ago
Certified Refurb Curtis Stone 1700-Watt 22L Air Fryer Oven
$90 $249
free shipping

That's $85 less than a brand new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • sold by nobodylower via eBay
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
  • available in several colors (Black pictured)
Features
  • rotisserie
  • adjustable temperature
  • 7 functions
  • Model: 698-469
