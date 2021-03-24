That's $85 less than a brand new one. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by nobodylower via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- available in several colors (Black pictured)
- rotisserie
- adjustable temperature
- 7 functions
- Model: 698-469
-
Published 41 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That's $43 less than what you'd pay for it new. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- In several colors (Blue pictured)
- 200F to 450F temperature range
- built-in fan
- dishwasher-safe parts
- Model: K50547
That's a buck under last week's mention and $59 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- Sold by Nobody Lower via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 12 preset cooking functions
- auto shut off
- heats up to 500°F
- removable air frying lid
- Model: K50786
Apply coupon code "PRU82SVK" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by YiDaiYi Trade via Amazon.
- seals in 10-15 seconds
- overheating protection
- cutter
- seals bags up to 11.8"
- Model: HK012
Apply coupon code "MULLI35BD" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Red only at this price.
- Sold by Mulli Store via Amazon.
- 22W motor
- 3 stainless steel blades
- USB-C rechargeable
- Model: S01
Air fryers start at $45, blenders at $36, coffee makers at $50, mixers are from $80, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping is free for orders over $45, otherwise it adds $5.99.
- Pictured is the Aria 30-Qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer/Toaster Oven for $169.99 (low by $80).
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6 and a great price for a moka pot in general. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver.
- This item will be in stock on March 27, but can be ordered now at this price.
- cool touch handle & knob
- made w/ durable aluminum
- flip-up top & side pour spout
- Model: B120-42V
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Sturdy, clear glass knob lets you know when percolating begins
- Includes a permanent filter basket
- Model: 50124
Stock up your kitchen with safely-warrantied food processors, coffee machines, toaster ovens, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurb Cuisinart FP-11GM Elemental 11-Cup Food Processor for $79 ($71 less than a new one).
You'd pay close to $20 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by flipsidegaming via eBay
Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to cut an extra 15% off a selection of clothing and shoes priced $25 or more, already marked up to 70% off. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's GEL-Sileo Running Shoes for $38.21 after coupon ($37 off)
Save on a selection of instruments, cases, amps, accessories, gear, and more, all with prices starting around $2. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- Pictured is the Mitchell MU40 Soprano Ukulele in Natural for $29.99 ($15 off).
- Most items over $25 bag free shipping.
It's $10 under our mention from January, $220 under the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Dark Grey Heather or Light Grey Heather
- Sold Brandjc17 via eBay.
Apply code "JMG6ZQZ3" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Uluiky via Amazon.
- aluminum wheels
- disc brakes
- Shimanos derailleur and shifter
- high carbon steel frame
- Model: rw-c30
That's a shipped low by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20 tools in 1, including bottle opener, nail cleaner, screwdrivers, cutting blade, wire stripper, and more
- measures 1" x 0.3" x 3.3"
- leather pouch
- Model: TU200HC
Apply coupon code "ATOTO07ST" for a savings of $44. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AtotoUSA via Amazon.
- built-in CarPlay & Android Auto
- 178° viewing angle
- IPS display screen
- AM/FM tuner
- USB multimedia playback
- Model: F7G210PE
Apply coupon code "HIKGFRH4" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Toolspaly via Amazon.
- 176-lbs. max horizontal suction and 132-lbs. max vertical suction
- aluminum alloy, quick release, spring loaded locking handle
- 4.8" rubber suction cup
- Model: 1105
