That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $41. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 400 LED lights
- 643 tips
- Model: TBP70S04A
-
Published 17 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Clip the 5% off coupon and apply code "50SILMKN" to save $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by LightUp-Store via Amazon.
- dynamic music mode
- app and Bluetooth control
- internal high-sensitivity mic
- Alexa and Google Assistant compatible
- Model: 5E027M1USA01C
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- controls light switch through your phone
Apply coupon code "AKKRXI6V" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Homyi via Amazon.
- Same code drops 2-Pack to $21.99.
- IP44 waterproof
- measures 18.5" x 4.33" x 4.33"
- 8-10 working hours on a full charge
- Model: KWLT058FBM
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- 360° lighting
- 5ft power cord
- Model: 111206
Apply coupon code "B4V9GL4J" for a savings of $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KableRika via Amazon.
- clamp
- 6 color temperatures
- auto dimming
- memory function
Apply coupon code "IVWO56J2" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
In White orBlue.
- Sold by Honey Rossetti via Amazon.
- IP65 waterproof
- each light is 11.8"
- 18 LED lights per tube
Apply coupon code "ZQ5GVI26" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by NOWES via Amazon.
- IP54 waterproof
- 6,000K daylight white
- measures 9.4" in diameter
Save on a range of spotlights to deter assailants and invite friends. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Mr. Beams MB3000 Wireless Motion Sensing LED Dual Head Security Spotlight for $22.14 (low by $18).
Shop hundreds of hand tools, power tools, accessories, tool storage, and more at up to half off. Plus, Ace Rewards members save extra on select items (as marked). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 12-Gallon Corded Wet/Dry Vacuum for $59.99 for members (low by $30).
Shop a small selection of hand tools and save $3 per set. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
These are some of the best discounts we've seen in months in this section, including best-ever prices on ladders and tools. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price for these items drop in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on sanders, drills, saws, and more. 10 items are available. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $109 (low by $30).
Take $8 off with coupon code " 95VDIK6H". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue at this price.
- The Red and Yellow options drop to $13.19 with the same code.
- Sold by Sprint-Watty via Amazon.
- light duty
- CRV steel construction
- magnetic screwdriver heads
- use on electronics, watches, cellphones, and more
- Model: FMAM110USA
Apply coupon code "NNBBNNBB" for a 50% savings which drop it $2 under our September mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Visit the product page to view a full list of compatible devices.
- Sold by SunFly Technologies via Amazon.
- aluminum alloy exterior
- Model: XGL-H03
Apply coupon code "RX5U9VQS" for a savings of $71. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Engindot Direct via Amazon.
- 2 wash modes
- measures 24.8" L x 15.7" W x 28.7" H
- 11-lbs. washer load capacity (6.6-lbs. spin-dryer capacity)
- Model: EWM35
It's $4 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- For 9 gauge through 22 gauge high-tensile steel wire and aluminum wire
- Molded pin holds wire tightly
- Model: IWTPLB-Z
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|16%
|--
|$100
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register