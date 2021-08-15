Caldwell E-Max Electronic Hearing Protection Low-Profile Ear Muffs for $23

It's the best price we could find by $3, although most charge $35 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bereli-Inc via eBay.
- dual microphones
- 23db noise reduction rating
- adjustable volume control
- audio input jack
- Model: 487557
Use coupon code "KERLIN" to save $44 off list. Buy Now at yaheetech.shop
- Orders are expected to arrive in 10 to 15 days.
- measures 118" x 118" x 134.5"
- mesh window
- steel frame
- fully enclosed side walls
- includes carrying bag
- Model: 611047
Apply coupon code "2RDLP3QK" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jellas via Amazon.
- 9Cr18Mov stainless steel blade
- safety lock
- window breaker and seatbelt cutter
- clip and leather sheath
- includes sharpener
- Model: KN-03
Most sellers charge over $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8" serrated blade
- 36" handle
- rubberized TRP snap sheath
- Model: 11022
That's a savings of $3 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay
Apply coupon code "HHD4HW3M" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Seaniffer via Amazon.
- includes fishing hooks, weights, jig heads, O-rings, barrel swivels, fastlock snaps, fishing beads, and space beans
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available at this price in Red.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 76-can capacity
- insulated with Ultratherm foam
- Model: 50108
Apply coupon code "LKWQGZNM" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Green or Black.
- Sold by Poso-US via Amazon.
- flashlight, tactical pen, bracelet, compass, whistle, folding knife, fishing set, and more
- large-capacity backpack
Apply coupon code "55RT7WFQ" to save $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Grey.
- The coupon also cuts the price of the Keecow Black Multitool Hammer to $13.94. That’s a $17 savings.
- Sold by HYHZ via Amazon.
- all-in-one multi-tool with hammer, axe, needle nose pliers, screwdrivers, wire cutters, bottle and can openers, saw, fish scaler, and hexagon wrench
- wear- and corrosion-resistant
- high temperature resistance
- includes a carry case
That's $169 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- includes 2 solid side walls, 1 back wall, 1 front wall with dual zippers, and a roll-up door
- Model: CVAN12000211050
Save on a wide variety of ASICS footwear and apparel, plus take take an extra 20% off purchases of $25 or more with coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS". Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon can be used a maximum of two times per user with a $100 maximum discount.
- Pictured is the ASICS Men's GEL-Venture 7 Running Shoe for $51.96 after coupon (low by $3).
Coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" drops the price, although using the cassette recorder to create copies of "Dynamite" is probably a copyright breach. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- AM/FM/SW band receiver
- USB and SD card inputs
Save on consoles, controllers, games, headsets, and more. Get an extra 20% off orders of $25 or more via coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS". Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Nintendo Switch Lite for $143.20 via coupon (low by $56)
- Coupon use is limited to twice per account and a $100 max discount.
That's a $4 low. Buy Now at Amazon
Applying coupon code "40M7XN6J" saves $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Dark Gray at this price.
- Sold by Shallwe Direct via Amazon.
- foldable
- universal fit
- 400-lb. max capacity
- step measures 7.2" x 2.4"
- Model: 101
Apply coupon code "BGDNOBD2" to save $37 off list price. Buy Now at Banggood
- The $1.32 shipping insurance can be removed.
- This item ships from China and will take two to three weeks to arrive. ($0.35 shipping is available, but will take four to five weeks to arrive.)
- 9 interfaces, displaying speedometer, clock, rpm, water temperature, and more
- diagnostic tool
- Model: G92081
Clip the 20% off on-page coupon and apply code "MUP6ORFR" for a savings of $33. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sanrock US via Amazon.
- preset pressure
- digital LCD display
- measures 9.45" x 1.97" x 1.97"
- doubles as LED flashlight & power bank
- includes air pump, ball needle, Type-C cable, French standard adapter, flexible hose, nozzle, & carrying bag
- Model: CZK3671
