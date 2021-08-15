Caldwell E-Max Electronic Hearing Protection Low-Profile Ear Muffs for $23
eBay · 1 hr ago
Caldwell E-Max Electronic Hearing Protection Low-Profile Ear Muffs
$23 $42
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $3, although most charge $35 or more. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bereli-Inc via eBay.
  • dual microphones
  • 23db noise reduction rating
  • adjustable volume control
  • audio input jack
  • Model: 487557
