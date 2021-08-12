Powerbuilt 2-Piece Drive Socket Lever Set for $10
New
eBay · 55 mins ago
Powerbuilt 2-Piece Drive Socket Lever Set
$9.95 $18
free shipping

It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by toolsmithdirect via eBay
Features
  • one 1/4" and one 3/8"
  • Model: 940009
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Hand Tools eBay Powerbuilt
Under $25 Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 44% -- $10 Buy Now